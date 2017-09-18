Qatar’s defence minister has signed a letter of intent to buy 24 Typhoon jets from British defence group BAE Systems.

The move could anger Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain which cut diplomatic and trade links with Qatar on June 5.

The four Gulf states also suspended air and shipping routes with the world’s biggest exporter of liquefied natural gas.

“The letter of intent includes the ministry’s intention to purchase 24 modern Typhoon aircraft with all their equipment,” state news agency QNA reported on Sunday.

The agreement was signed by Minister of State for Defence Affairs Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah and his British counterpart Michael Fallon, QNA added.

"Major defence contract"

“This will be the first major defence contract with Qatar, one of the UK’s strategic partners,” Britain’s Ministry of Defence said in a statement, adding that talks over a deal had taken several years.