WORLD
2 MIN READ
Are reforms needed to make the UN more efficient?
As the UN General Assembly holds its 72nd session under its new secretary-general, a political will appears to be emerging for the much-debated UN reforms. But the task is not as simple as it seems.
Are reforms needed to make the UN more efficient?
The General Assembly hall at the UN Headquarters in New York City, September 17, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 18, 2017

The United Nations draws praise as a platform for promoting world peace but at the same time it faces frequent criticism for not doing enough.

Today, the world body faces multiple overwhelming challenges such as wars and conflicts, persecution of minority communities, refugee crisis and millions who are suffering from food shortage.

But problems which prompt many to question the efficacy of the UN are issues like the ongoing war in Syria or North Korea testing a hydrogen bomb — where diplomacy seems to have failed. 

As the UN General Assembly holds its 72nd session under its new Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, a political will appears to be emerging for the much-debated UN reforms. 

RECOMMENDED

But the task is not as simple as it seems.

TRT World’s Ediz Tiyansan reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia
Japan pauses world's biggest nuclear plant a day after restart
Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in case linked to 10 tonnes of cocaine seized off Spain