A strong storm killed eight people and injured at least 67 in western Romania on Sunday.

The winds of up to 100 kph also brought destruction to parts of Serbia and Croatia, officials said.

Road and rail traffic in parts of Romania were halted by fallen trees. Several hospitals, schools and apartment buildings had roofs damaged and dozens of towns and villages were left without electricity.

Some of the casualties were people strolling outside or coming out of supermarkets, the emergency services said.

A group of tourists was stranded for an hour in a chairlift in the northern county of Maramures.

PM promises support

“We can’t fight the weather,” Romanian Prime Minister Mihai Tudose told Antena3 TV.

“The entire medical sector is focused on the injured.”