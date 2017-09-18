TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey neutralises at least 50 suspected terrorists in eight days
A total of 33 PKK members have been killed; eleven others surrendered while six more were captured alive, Turkish officials announce.
Turkey neutralises at least 50 suspected terrorists in eight days
Turkish Air Forces carried out an operation in Mount Suki region on the Iraqi side of border. / AA
By Staff Reporter
September 18, 2017

At least 50 suspected PKK terrorists have been neutralised inside and outside Turkey in the past week, the interior ministry announced Monday.

In a statement detailing operations held between September 11 and September 18, the interior ministry said: "During the operations across country, a total of 29 terrorists were killed; 11 of them surrendered while six others were captured alive."

The PKK is considered a terrorist organisation by Turkey, US and EU which has ramped up attacks against the Turkish republic since 2015. More than 1,200 people, including security force personnel and civilians, have lost their lives since.

The operations were held in Turkey's Diyarbakir, Mardin, Igdir, Sivas, Siirt, Bingol, Tunceli, Hakkari and Sirnak. 

At least 28 shelters and 49 improvised explosive devices were also destroyed.

RECOMMENDED

Also, security personnel captured 134 hand grenades, 191 kilogrammes (421 pounds) of bomb-making material and 34 heavy weapons.

Turkish Air Forces also carried out an operation after suspected terrorists were spotted by an unmanned aerial vehicle in Mount Suki region on Iraqi side of the border, a statement issued by Hakkari Governor’s Office says.

According to the statement, at least four PKK members were killed in air strikes.

Separately, a soldier was killed during an operation against the PKK group in southeastern Mardin province on Monday, according to a military source.

The operation remains ongoing, the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia
Japan pauses world's biggest nuclear plant a day after restart
Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in case linked to 10 tonnes of cocaine seized off Spain