The EU on Monday warned Ryanair it must "fully comply" with rules on compensating passengers after the no-frills carrier suddenly announced it was scrapping 2,000 flights in what it called a bid to improve punctuality.

European Union Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc said Brussels was in contact with the Dublin-based airline, adding to pressure on Ryanair from passengers, consumer groups and a British government minister.

"All passengers whose flights are cancelled have a comprehensive set of rights under EU law.

These include the right to reimbursement, re-routing or return, as well as the right to care and in some circumstances the right to compensation," Bulc said in a statement.

"We are in contact with Ryanair, and we expect them to fully comply with those rights. National authorities are responsible for their enforcement."

Ryanair said that it was preparing for up to 20 million euros ($23.9 million) in compensation claims after the cancellations, but analysts estimated that the total cost could be higher.

Ryanair blamed a number of factors for the sudden cancellations including a backlog of staff leave, which must be taken by the end of the year. Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers also said air traffic control strikes and weather disruption were affecting its performance.

Rival Norwegian Air said on Monday that it had recruited more than 140 pilots from Ryanair this year, adding to the squeeze on staffing.

"It is clearly a mess but in the context of an operation where we operate more than 2,500 flights every day, it is reasonably small but that doesn't take away the inconvenience we've caused to people," Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Sky News.

He said the problems were not the result of pilots quitting but was "because we're giving pilots lots of holidays over the next four months." Every passenger who is entitled to compensation will receive it in full, he added.

Seeking to halt a decline in performance figures, Ryanair has taken the unusual step of announcing plans to cancel between 40 and 50 flights per day until the end of October.

Ryanair said the cancellations were designed "to improve its system-wide punctuality which has fallen below 80 percent in the first two weeks of September."

While it currently calculates crew leave from April to March, the Irish Aviation Authority is forcing it to calculate it from January to December from the start of 2018, it added.

Cost of cancellations