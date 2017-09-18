WORLD
1 MIN READ
New Zealand river gets legal status as a person
After 140 years of battle, Whanganui River has all the rights, duties and liabilities that come with personhood.
New Zealand river gets legal status as a person
Britains Prince Harry (2nd R) took a canoe ride along the Whanganui river, the third longest in New Zealand, on a trip to the country in May 2015. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
September 18, 2017

The Whanganui River has been given the legal status of a person under a treaty settlement bill passed by the country’s parliament after a 140-year battle.

The river, located in the north island of New Zealand, has a special and spiritual importance for the Maori people.

Any decisions about the use of the river will now have to be approved by two representatives who are jointly appointed by the government and local Maori. 

RECOMMENDED

And from now on, there is no differentiation between harming the tribe or harming the river.  

Kim Vinnell reports from Whanganui, New Zealand for TRT World.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia
Japan pauses world's biggest nuclear plant a day after restart
Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in case linked to 10 tonnes of cocaine seized off Spain