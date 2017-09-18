WORLD
3 MIN READ
Xi and Trump agree to keep pressure on North Korea
Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump spoke by phone and the two leaders committed to maximising pressure on North Korea, the White House says.
Xi and Trump agree to keep pressure on North Korea
Trump and Xi also discussed Trumps coming China visit which likely to be in November. / AP
By Staff Reporter
September 18, 2017

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump spoke about keeping pressure on North Korea with economic sanctions imposed through the United Nations, the White House said in a statement on Monday.

The United States and South Korea and separately Russia together with China, carried out military drills in a show of force against North Korea, which has defied UN Security Council resolutions to conduct nuclear tests and ballistic missile tests.

Trump and Xi spoke on the phone days after Trump and his aides publicly discussed potential military action against North Korea.

On Friday, while delivering an address at a military base outside of Washington, Trump said he was "more confident than ever that our options in addressing this threat are both effective and overwhelming."

Trump is attending the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York this week, while Xi is not.

RECOMMENDED

North Korea's nuclear threat is likely to loom large on the agenda.

The two leaders also discussed Trump's coming China visit, the Xinhua News Agency said.

"Xi said China and the United States share extensive common interests and have seen sound momentum of exchanges and cooperation in various areas at present," Xinhua said.

Xi called on both sides to work closely to ensure a fruitful trip and inject new impetus into the development of Sino-US relations, the report said.

"The Chinese leader said he is happy to maintain communications with the US leader on a regular basis over topics of mutual concern," it said.

Trump will likely visit China in November as part of a trip that will take him to an ASEAN summit in the Philippines and an APEC summit in Vietnam.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia
Japan pauses world's biggest nuclear plant a day after restart
Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in case linked to 10 tonnes of cocaine seized off Spain