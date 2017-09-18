Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump spoke about keeping pressure on North Korea with economic sanctions imposed through the United Nations, the White House said in a statement on Monday.

The United States and South Korea and separately Russia together with China, carried out military drills in a show of force against North Korea, which has defied UN Security Council resolutions to conduct nuclear tests and ballistic missile tests.

Trump and Xi spoke on the phone days after Trump and his aides publicly discussed potential military action against North Korea.

On Friday, while delivering an address at a military base outside of Washington, Trump said he was "more confident than ever that our options in addressing this threat are both effective and overwhelming."

Trump is attending the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York this week, while Xi is not.