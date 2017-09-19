Lady Gaga on Monday called off the European leg of her world tour, saying she was suffering from severe physical pain and was seeking medical treatment.

The Born This Way singer, 31, who suffers from fibromyalgia, also cancelled an appearance at a music festival in Rio de Janeiro last week and posted pictures of herself in a hospital with a drip on her arm.

She said on her social media accounts on Monday she was disappointed at comments from people online that “suggest that I‘m being dramatic, making this up, or playing the victim to get out of touring. If you knew me, you would know this couldn’t be further from the truth.”

”I have always been honest about my physical and mental health struggles,“ Gaga added. ”It is complicated and difficult to explain, and we are trying to figure it out.