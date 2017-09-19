A British endurance cyclist has smashed the Guinness World Record for the fastest circumnavigation of the planet on a bicycle, riding 29,000 km in under 80 days.

Mark Beaumont cycled for 18 hours a day and burned more than 9,000 calories every 24 hours as he crossed Poland, Russia, Mongolia, China, Australia and the United States.

“It’s literally about riding to the next horizon,” the Scotsman said on Monday after completing his marathon ride under the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

“I’ve barely walked for two-and-a-half months.”

A crash in Russia on the ninth day in which he broke a tooth and injured his elbow nearly ended a ride he said had taken him to a “mental depth” he had never before experienced.