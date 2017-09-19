The second day of the Zaman journalists' trial continued on Tuesday in Istanbul. Over 30 journalists and executives from Turkish newspaper Zaman, which was shut down in 2016, face life sentences over charges that they had links to the failed coup attempt on July 15th, 2016.

Zaman executive Adil Gulcek's defence played out on Tuesday.

The former employees of Zaman have been charged with the "membership of an armed terror organisation" and "attempting to overthrow" the government, parliament and the constitutional order through their alleged links to Fetullah Gulen Terrorist Organisation (FETO), led by cleric Fetullah Gulen.

Zaman is said to have been affiliated with Gulen, who is living in the US since 1999. Gulen is blamed by Ankara for instigating the attempted putsch but denies any involvement.

The newspaper's offices were first seized by the Turkish government in March 2016 and then closed down by a government decree.

The suspects, 22 of them, have been in pre-trial detention for months, including 73-year-old columnist Sahin Alpay.

"If it had ever crossed my mind that the Gulenist movement would take a role in a coup attempt, I would never have written a column in the Zaman newspaper," Dogan news agency quoted Alpay as saying.