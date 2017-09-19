WORLD
US deploys 3,000 additional troops to Afghanistan
US Secretary of Defense James Mattis announces most of the soldiers and military staff are already on their way to the war-torn country. The move follows a shift in US policy that previously looked to withdraw forces.
The war in Afghanistan turns 16 next month, and is Americas longest-ever conflict. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 19, 2017

Most of the 3,000 additional US troops being deployed to Afghanistan under President Donald Trump's new strategy to shore up security are on their way to the war-torn country, Secretary of Defense James Mattis said Monday.

Trump last month announced a new Afghanistan policy to knock back the Taliban, which continues to mount deadly attacks, control large areas of territory and kill local Afghans in the thousands.

Mattis told Pentagon reporters that he didn't want to give precise numbers but said he was sending "exactly over 3,000" troops to Afghanistan, where they will bolster the approximately 11,000 American forces already there. 

"Frankly I haven't signed the last of the orders right now as we look at specifics," he said.

"Most of them are on their way or under orders now and I'd prefer not to give any more information that helps the enemy."

US generals have for months been calling the situation in Afghanistan a "stalemate." The impasse of sorts comes despite years of support for Afghanistan, continued help from a NATO coalition and an overall cost in fighting and reconstruction to the United States of more than $1 trillion.

The war turns 16 next month and is America's longest-ever conflict.

A change in strategy

Trump, who had previously advocated a US withdrawal from Afghanistan, changed his mind after US military leaders convinced him that the costs of pulling out would be worse than remaining.

The president's new strategy for Afghanistan will take a page from successful US efforts over the past two years to strengthen Iraqi security forces against Daesh with better training, logistical support and the battlefield back-up of US artillery and air strikes on enemy positions.

The US is also pressing for NATO partners to increase their own troop levels in Afghanistan.

