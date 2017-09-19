What is the UN General Assembly for?

The UN General Assembly (UNGA) is the main deliberative, policymaking and representative organ of the United Nations, set up after World War II, as its Charter states, to end “the scourge of war” and regain “faith in fundamental human rights.”

The UNGA provides world leaders from the current 193 member states with a forum where they can discuss, debate and make recommendations on subjects pertaining to international peace and security, including development, disarmament, human rights and international law.

In principle, the UN is a perfect democracy. Every member nation, small or large, rich or poor, has an equal voice in the Assembly. And each country has one vote, of equal value.

Resolutions adopted in the General Assembly carry political weight, but they are not binding, unlike Security Council resolutions, which is where the real power resides at the United Nations.

Is the General Assembly different than the Security Council?

Yes, it is. The UN Security Council (UNSC) is more powerful than the General Assembly, the UN’s most representative organ.

The General Assembly consists of 193 members, each of whom has one vote. The UNSC has 15 members, five of which are permanent members. Those five were key allies and victors in World War II, out of the ashes of which the UN was born.

The five permanent members are Britain, China, France, Russia (originally the Soviet Union), and the USA. Although all fifteen members each have a vote, the five permanent members have veto power. A veto by any one of the five kills any resolution brought before the council.

Since 1990, the US has vetoed 16 UNSC resolutions, especially on issues relating to Israeli-Palestinian relations. Russia has vetoed 17 resolutions, including eight resolutions concerning Syria.

What sort of decisions does UNGA make?

The General Assembly discusses any subject tabled by a member state, including social, humanitarian and cultural issues.

Leaders often talk about international cooperation, threats to peace and economic development.

The forum also has a range of vital decisions to make within the UN system such as appointing the secretary general, electing the non-permanent members of the Security Council and approving the UN regular budget.

What is the theme of the general debate this year? And how is it selected?

The 2017 theme is "Focusing on People — Striving for Peace and a Decent Life for All on a Sustainable Planet."

The president-elect of the General Assembly suggests a topic/theme of global concern for the upcoming general debate, based on informal discussions with member states, the current president of the General Assembly, and the secretary-general.

Shortly after his/her election, the president-elect sends a letter to all member states announcing the theme for the upcoming general debate and inviting them to focus their speeches on the proposed theme.

Who is and who isn't attending this year?

With wars and conflict ongoing in several parts of the world, including in Syria, Iraq and Yemen, the General Assembly Hall may not be full this year.

Facing pressure over the persecution of Rohingya Muslims in her country, Myanmar's de facto leader State Councillor Aung San Suu Kyi has scrapped plans to attend.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has announced that he is skipping the forum because he is “very busy.” Venezuela is suffering a ravaging economic crisis, with hyperinflation and critical shortages of food and medicine.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is not taking part this year. But it has been his habit to miss the General Assembly meetings.