Human rights groups are critical of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi's defence of her country's conduct in violence that has driven out some 421,000 Rohingya Muslims, but some observers are glad that she invited diplomats to travel to northern Rakhine state to see for themselves.

Suu Kyi said on Tuesday that most Muslims within the conflict zone stayed and that "more than 50 percent of their villages were intact."

She says the government is working to restore normalcy. Rohingya, however, blame government forces for driving them out.

"Aung San Suu Kyi today demonstrated that she and her government are still burying their heads in the sand over the horrors unfolding in Rakhine state," Amnesty International regional director James Gomez said.

"At times, her speech amounted to little more than a mix of untruths and victim blaming."

The rights group blasted Suu Kyi for remaining "silent about the role of the security forces", whom they have accused of being "engaged in a campaign of ethnic cleansing."

The watchdog also criticised Suu Kyi's call for international observers to visit Myanmar to assess its troubles for themselves, citing her government's blocking of a UN fact-finding mission to probe alleged army atrocities in Rakhine.

"Aung San Suu Kyi's claims that her government 'does not fear international scrutiny' ring hollow ... If Myanmar has nothing to hide, it should allow UN investigators into the country, including Rakhine state," Amnesty said.

The head of the UN fact-finding mission probing violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state said he is still waiting for permission to enter the country.