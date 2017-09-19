Syrian regime forces have crossed the Euphrates River in eastern Syria, south of Deir Ezzor city on Monday, according to the Russian Ministry of Defence.

The crossing was made using a specially constructed pontoon bridge, and with the support of Russian air strikes.

Up until Monday's crossing, Deir Ezzor province to the east of the Euphrates River was under the control of either Daesh or the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Daesh had also controlled almost all of the south of the province, with the exception of a part of the capital, Deir Ezzor city, where the Syrian regime forces had been besieged for the past three years.

The siege was broken earlier this month when regime forces, with the backing of Russian air strikes, advanced into the city from the west.

After the regime forces crossed the Euphrates River to the east, SDF field commander and head of the Deir Ezzor Military Council, Ahmed Abu Kholed, warned that they were ready if there were clashes between the SDF and regime forces.

"We're ready for those if the forces of the regime don't go back to the other bank," he was quoted as saying.

There is approximately five kilometres between the two groups.

The US-backed SDF consists primarily of the YPG, which Turkey considers an affiliate of the PKK, a group designated as a terror organisation by Turkey, the EU and the US.

Russian air strikes hit the SDF positions in the east of Euphrates River on Saturday, wounding six militants.

The US-led coalition accused Russia of targeting SDF positions.

The statement by the coalition Commander Paul E. Funk said that Russian forces had struck a target east of the Euphrates near Deir Ezzor city, causing injuries to coalition partner forces.