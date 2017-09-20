Annemiek van Vleuten claimed an emotional world road title in the women’s individual time trial on Tuesday, beating fellow Dutch rider Anna van der Breggen to the gold medal.

Little more than a year after a horrific accident in the Rio Olympics road race left her with three spinal fractures, the 34 year old powered round the hilly 21.1 km (13.1-mile) course in Bergen to win by a comfortable margin.

Despite rain making the course slippery, she averaged 43.8 kmh for a time of 28 minutes 50.35 seconds.

Van Der Breggen, whose road race gold in Rio was overshadowed by the injuries sustained by her teammate who had been leading when she slammed into a deep gutter on a descent, was 12 seconds slower.

Australian Katrin Garfoot was third, as she was last year, 19 seconds behind.

Last year’s champion Amber Neben of the United States could only manage 11th, while another Dutch rider – Ellen Van Dijk – second last year in Doha, was fifth.

Only five riders got within a minute of Van Vleuten’s time as she and Van der Breggen secured the first gold and silver from the same country in the time trial since 1996.