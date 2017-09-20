Two of Italy's biggest coffee houses are reinforcing their brands with flagship cafes in Milan near the spot where US rival Starbucks is set to begin an invasion next year.

Lavazza opens its first flagship cafe in the coffee-obsessed city on Tuesday, not far from the renovated 19th century palazzo where Starbucks will open its first Italian store, a "Reserve Roasteries" outlet offering speciality blends and fine food.

Another top Italian brand, illycaffe, opened its own luxury cafe close to the Starbucks site in May, in a cosy courtyard on Milan's most fashionable street.

Lavazza, which is opening near the city's famous La Scala opera house, and illycaffe both deny their moves are a response to a global rival's impending arrival, a first step in what may become a 200-store expansion.

Industry experts suspect it is no coincidence.

"Lavazza and illycaffe are the purists of coffee, they want to show they are there when Starbucks arrives," says Jean-Paul Gaillard, who ran Nespresso for 10 years before founding the EthicalCoffee Company, a Swiss firm selling coffee pods.

Global coffee competition

Milan's battle of the coffee palaces reflects global competition among major brands to capture a growing market for people who are prepared to pay a premium for quality espresso coffees in upmarket boutique cafes.