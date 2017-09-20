WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkey mulls sanctions over KRG referendum
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey is considering sanctions against the Kurdish region of Iraq if it decides to go forward with its planned independence referendum next week.
Turkey mulls sanctions over KRG referendum
We have always supported the KRG, Erdogan told reporters in New York after his address at the UN General Assembly. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
September 20, 2017

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan late Tuesday warned of sanctions against the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) if it proceeds with its planned referendum for independence next week.   

''We have always supported'' the KRG, Erdogan told reporters in New York after his address at the UN General Assembly. 

''We think this approach of theirs amounts to ignoring the Republic of Turkey, which has stood by them and counted them as a close ally.''   

The cabinet and the National Security Council will convene to make a final decision, Erdogan said.   

''The cabinet will undoubtedly evaluate this situation and assess possible sanctions, which will not be ordinary,'' he said.   

''We will express our determined stance on this.''   

Earlier, during his address at the UN General Assembly, Erdogan had expressed that the referendum could spark further instability in the conflict-ridden region. 

RECOMMENDED

Residents in provinces controlled by the KRG will vote September 25 on independence from Baghdad.    

The oil-rich province of Kirkuk is among the contested areas where the vote is planned.    

Last week, Iraqi lawmakers voted against the independence referendum and called on the Baghdad government to negotiate with the KRG.    

The Iraqi government is opposed to the poll, claiming it will affect the war against Daesh, cause instability and violate the Iraqi Constitution.    

Turkey, the US, Iran and the UN have all backed Baghdad in speaking out against the referendum. 

TRT World's Ediz Tiyansan has more from New York

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia
Japan pauses world's biggest nuclear plant a day after restart
Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in case linked to 10 tonnes of cocaine seized off Spain