Turkey's Erdogan urges KRG to avoid independence vote
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the independence referendum planned by the government of the semi-autonomous Kurdish region in northern Iraq could spark fresh conflicts in the region.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke during the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters, September 19, 2017 in New York City. / REUTERS
By Staff Reporter
September 20, 2017

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday called on northern Iraq's Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to suspend its referendum for independence slated for next week, cautioning that it would engender further instability the region.

"New crises in the region, such as bids for independence, could spark new conflicts and must therefore be avoided at all costs. We urge Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government to abort the steps they have taken in that direction," Erdogan told the United Nations General Assembly.

Baghdad and the regional government need to achieve compromises "on the basis of territorial integrity and the realisation of the ideals to build a common future," Erdogan said.

Residents in provinces controlled by the KRG will vote Sept. 25 on independence from Baghdad.

The Iraqi government is opposed to the poll, claiming it will affect the war against Daesh, cause instability and violate the Iraqi Constitution.

Turkey, the US, Iran and the UN have all backed Baghdad in speaking out against the referendum planned for the Kurdish-controlled areas of northern Iraq, saying the vote would distract from operations against Daesh and lead to greater instability in the region.

Syrian crisis

Erdogan demanded "an international cooperation" in order to resolve the Syrian crisis.

"Unfortunately, international community has all left Syria alone. The only way to find a solution to the crisis is to cooperate under UN's roof," he said.

President Erdogan also called on international organisations "which put all the burden of the 3.2 million people on Turkey's shoulders, to fulfill the promises they have made." 

"Turkey has spent $30 billion for Syrian refugees but we did not receive enough support from the United Nations and the European Union," Erdogan added.

Rohingya violence

Turkish President said crimes committed against the Rohingya would put a 'dark stain' in history, "international community has failed in Rohingya, as they did in Syria."

"These developments have proven our call right to restructure the United Nations Security Council, as we summarised it, World is bigger than 5," he said criticising the structure of the body, which has five permanent members who basically decide policies.

TRT World'sEdiz Tiyansan reports from New York.

President Erdogan met with UK Prime Minister Theresa May, French President Emmanuel Macron and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres at the UN Headquarters.

Turkish officials said the Kurdish referendum for independence in northern Iraq and the latest developments in the region were high on the agenda.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
