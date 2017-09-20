Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday called on northern Iraq's Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to suspend its referendum for independence slated for next week, cautioning that it would engender further instability the region.

"New crises in the region, such as bids for independence, could spark new conflicts and must therefore be avoided at all costs. We urge Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government to abort the steps they have taken in that direction," Erdogan told the United Nations General Assembly.

Baghdad and the regional government need to achieve compromises "on the basis of territorial integrity and the realisation of the ideals to build a common future," Erdogan said.

Residents in provinces controlled by the KRG will vote Sept. 25 on independence from Baghdad.

The Iraqi government is opposed to the poll, claiming it will affect the war against Daesh, cause instability and violate the Iraqi Constitution.

Turkey, the US, Iran and the UN have all backed Baghdad in speaking out against the referendum planned for the Kurdish-controlled areas of northern Iraq, saying the vote would distract from operations against Daesh and lead to greater instability in the region.

Syrian crisis

Erdogan demanded "an international cooperation" in order to resolve the Syrian crisis.

"Unfortunately, international community has all left Syria alone. The only way to find a solution to the crisis is to cooperate under UN's roof," he said.