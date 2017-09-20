Two suicide bombers killed at least three people and wounded 34 on Tuesday in an Iraqi restaurant frequented by militiamen battling Daesh, security sources said, in an attack claimed by the terrorist group.

In a statement late on Tuesday, Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack in the northern town of Hajaj, in Salaheddin province between the cities of Tikrit and Baiji.

The terrorist group gave a higher toll of 30 federal police killed and 45 wounded.

Interior ministry spokesman Saad Maan said earlier that "two attackers detonated their explosive belts in a restaurant in Hajaj, killing three people and wounding 34."

"A third assailant was shot dead by the security forces," Maan said in a statement.