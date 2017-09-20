WORLD
3 MIN READ
Kenya's Supreme Court says voting system could have been hacked
The court criticised the election board for its performance in last month's annulled presidential election and ordered a fresh vote to be held within 60 days.
Kenya's Supreme Court says voting system could have been hacked
Kenyas Supreme Court judges sit together before delivering a detailed ruling laying out their reasons for annulling the August 8 presidential election in Kenyas Supreme Court in Nairobi on September 20, 2017. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
September 20, 2017

Kenya's Supreme Court on Wednesday placed the blame for last month's annulled presidential vote firmly on the country's election committee, in its full ruling detailing the judges' decision.

Deputy chief justice Philomena Mwilu described "disturbing, if not startling, revelations" about the conduct of the Independent Elections and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and singled it out for ignoring a Supreme Court order to open up its computer servers after opposition allegations of hacking.

"Our order of scrutiny was a golden opportunity for the IEBC to place before the court evidence to debunk the petitioner's claim,"  Mwilu read from the court's detailed judgement on Wednesday.

"If IEBC had nothing to hide it would have readily provided access to ICT (information and communications technology) logs and servers to disprove the petitioner's claim. But what did IEBC do with it? It contemptuously disobeyed the court orders in these very critical areas."

Hacked?

RECOMMENDED

Lawyers for the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition of opposition parties, led by Raila Odinga, last month challenged the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta, alleging rigging, hacking and tampering with results.

Chief Justice David Maraga declared the presidential election, and Kenyatta's victory, "invalid, null and void" on September 1.

Kenyan Chief Justice David Maraga said that during the election process some voting forms had no official stamps, signatures, serial numbers or even official watermarks.

Mwilu said that following the IEBC's refusal to comply with the court order, judges were left with no choice but to determine that the election commission's "ICT system was infiltrated and compromised and the data therein interfered with, or IEBC officials themselves interfered with the data, or it had bungled the transmission system and were unable to verify the data."

The election commission is due to hold a new presidential vote between Kenyatta and Odinga on October 17, but Wednesday's detailed ruling, plus opposition demands for an overhaul of the commission, have raised fears that it will be impossible to meet that deadline.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia
Japan pauses world's biggest nuclear plant a day after restart
Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in case linked to 10 tonnes of cocaine seized off Spain