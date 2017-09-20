Kenya's Supreme Court on Wednesday placed the blame for last month's annulled presidential vote firmly on the country's election committee, in its full ruling detailing the judges' decision.

Deputy chief justice Philomena Mwilu described "disturbing, if not startling, revelations" about the conduct of the Independent Elections and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and singled it out for ignoring a Supreme Court order to open up its computer servers after opposition allegations of hacking.

"Our order of scrutiny was a golden opportunity for the IEBC to place before the court evidence to debunk the petitioner's claim," Mwilu read from the court's detailed judgement on Wednesday.

"If IEBC had nothing to hide it would have readily provided access to ICT (information and communications technology) logs and servers to disprove the petitioner's claim. But what did IEBC do with it? It contemptuously disobeyed the court orders in these very critical areas."

Hacked?