WORLD
1 MIN READ
Possible Merkel win could lead to EU redesign, say experts
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's projected win in Sunday's polls could see Germany and France as driving forces in the EU, experts say.
Possible Merkel win could lead to EU redesign, say experts
German Chancellor and Christian Democratic Unions (CDU) main candidate Angela Merkel delivers a speech during an election rally in Schwerin, northern Germany, on September 19, 2017. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
September 20, 2017

As Germany's election edges closer and Chancellor Angela Merkel of Christian Democratic Union (CDU) sets her sights on a fourth-straight term in office, France and Germany are expected to take the lead on post-Brexit reforms starting this year, experts say. 

But there has been little mention of the shape the European Union may take during Germany's election.

Instead, the focus has been on refugees, US President Donald Trump, North Korea and Russian President Vladimir Putin in recent debates between Merkel and her Social Democrat opponent Martin Schulz. 

RECOMMENDED

TRT World’s Francis Collings reports from Berlin.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia
Japan pauses world's biggest nuclear plant a day after restart
Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in case linked to 10 tonnes of cocaine seized off Spain