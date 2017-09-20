Groups of Rohingya Muslims who fled Myanmar were on the move again on Tuesday and Wednesday, forced by the rains to salvage what was left of their shanties and move toward drier ground in hopes of some relief – if the mudslides don't come next.

Fighting in Myanmar's northern Rakhine state has forced 422,000 Rohingya to seek refuge in neighbouring Bangladesh, where unofficial shelters have sprung up outside of two government-run camps.

Several Rohingya camps in this Bangladesh coastal city are flooded from three days of unrelenting downpours. People in the camps were pelted with heavy rain while packing their meagre belongings into plastic sacks and trying to find fresh shelter.

TRT World'sShamim Chowdhury reports from a refugee camp in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh army steps up

Bangladesh's army was ordered to take a bigger role helping hundreds of thousands of Rohingya who have fled violence in Myanmar, amid warnings it could take six months to register the new refugees.

Troops would be deployed immediately in Cox's Bazar near the border where more than 420,000 Rohingya Muslims have arrived since August 25, said Obaidul Quader, a senior minister and deputy head of the ruling Awami League party.

Soldiers would help build shelters and toilets for the thousands of refugees still sleeping in the open under pounding monsoon rain, Quader said.

"The army presence is especially needed on the spot to construct their shelters, which is a very tough task, and ensure sanitation," he said.

The latest order came from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Quader said.