Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko dismissed a Russian proposal to deploy UN peacekeepers in eastern Ukraine as an effort to legalise its proxies and freeze the conflict.

Relations between Kiev and Moscow have never been worse since Russia annexed Crimea more than three years ago and Russian-backed separatist fighters subsequently took up arms against Ukrainian government forces in the east of the country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin this month suggested armed UN peacekeepers be deployed to eastern Ukraine to help protect ceasefire monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and to help end a conflict between Ukrainian troops and Russia-backed separatists, which has killed more than 10,000 people since 2014.

Poroshenko used his speech at the annual gathering of world leaders for the United Nations General Assembly to accuse Moscow of not contributing to international security, but of being its "biggest threat."

"The latest hybrid peacekeeping proposal from Moscow is yet another example of Russia's real ambition to legalize its proxies and freeze the conflict forever," he said.

"We remain confident that a fully fledged peacekeeping operation is the only viable solution to de-escalate and protect the people of Ukraine."