The United Nations launched a roadmap on Wednesday for a renewed international effort to break a political stalemate in Libya and end the turmoil that followed the country's 2011 uprising.

The world body's Libya envoy, Ghassan Salame, set out an "action plan" on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York that proposes amending a 2015 peace deal that quickly stalled.

The UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) established under the December 2015 deal never fully materialised in Tripoli, leaving Libya with three competing governments aligned with rival armed alliances.

"I am also convinced that today there is an opportunity to end a protracted crisis that has caused immense suffering and contributed to the instability beyond Libya’s borders. We must all seize this moment," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in an address to key stakeholders.

Hamstrung by internal splits in its nine-member leadership, or Presidency Council, the GNA has been unable to tackle Libya's acute liquidity crisis, save collapsing public services or bring powerful militias to heel.

Though oil production has partly recovered and local forces ousted Daesh from its North African stronghold of Sirte last year, security vacuums in central and southern Libya persist and armed groups control the informal economy.

Eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar has gradually strengthened his position on the ground, with support from Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

Haftar is accused by foes of seeking to reimpose military rule that they fought to overthrow when they toppled veteran ruler Muammar Gaddafi six years ago.

GNA Prime Minister Fayez Seraj said he wanted Salame to send a clear message to message to those who could try to subvert the process and make it clear that the GNA was the only party that should be dealt with.

Tough negotiations

Salame, who took up his post in August, proposed reducing the unwieldy GNA Presidency Council to three members and having it then nominate a new transitional government.