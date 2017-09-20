For a third day on Wednesday, the Turkish army is conducting military exercises near its border with Iraq.

Military vehicles including tanks and armoured personnel carriers have been deployed near the Habur Border Gate.

The exercise comes a week before Kurdish authorities hold a referendum on administrative independence in Northern Iraq, which has caused concern for both Turkey, and the international community.

Speaking during the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York on Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan suggested that the numbers of troops on the border with Iraq are subject to change depending on the circumstances.

"It depends on the changing conditions. It might decrease or increase. The conditions will determine it."

KRG

The oil-rich province of Kirkuk is among the contested areas where the vote is planned.

Last week, Iraqi lawmakers voted against the independence referendum and called on the Baghdad government to negotiate with the Kurdistan Regional Government.

The Iraqi government is opposed to the poll, claiming it will affect the war against Daesh, cause instability and violate the Iraqi Constitution.