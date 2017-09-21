The Dutch government has asked the country's Supreme Court to overturn a ruling that the Netherlands was partly responsible for the death of hundreds of Muslim men killed in the 1995 Srebrenica genocide.

The victims were killed after being turned away from a Dutch-run United Nations base where thousands had sought refuge from attacking Bosnian Serb forces at the tail-end of the 1992-95 Bosnian war.

Dutch peacekeepers did little more than look on as the men were separated from women and deported to killing sites.

The Dutch soldiers "facilitated the separation of the men and the boys" by Bosnian Serb forces, the court said, adding that letting the men leave the base meant they "were deprived of a chance of survival."

Up to 8,000 Muslim men and boys in total were killed at Srebrenica in the worst atrocity in Europe since World War II.

New mass graves continue to be found in the small European country of Bosnia, where tens of thousands of bodies have been exhumed from hundreds of mass graves, and thousands more remain unaccounted for.

"We do not share the judge's opinion that Dutch UN peacemakers acted unlawfully, and we do not understand how the court reached that verdict," Klaas Meijer, defence ministry spokesman, said on Wednesday.