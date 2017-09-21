The US music industry on Wednesday reported soaring growth in the first half of the year as streaming subscriptions reached 30 million and long-sagging CD sales levelled out.

The boom in streaming – which allows unlimited, on-demand listening online – has revived the music business in recent years, but the latest figures were especially strong.

Sales in the world's largest music market rose 14.6 percent to $2.7 billion in the first six months, well outpacing the 8.1 percent growth a year earlier, the Recording Industry Association of America said.

Streaming revenue grew by nearly half and now accounts for 62 percent of the market. The growth is led by paid services such as Spotify, Apple Music and Tidal, with subscriptions shooting past 30 million.