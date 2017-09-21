BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
US music industry soars as streaming hits 30 million
The boom in streaming has revived the music business in recent years. Despite the strong growth, sales are still below levels from before the advent of the internet, which devastated the music industry as fans flocked online.
US music industry soars as streaming hits 30 million
Streaming revenue grew by nearly half and now accounts for 62 percent of the market. The growth is led by paid services such as Spotify, Apple Music and Tidal. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 21, 2017

The US music industry on Wednesday reported soaring growth in the first half of the year as streaming subscriptions reached 30 million and long-sagging CD sales levelled out.

The boom in streaming – which allows unlimited, on-demand listening online – has revived the music business in recent years, but the latest figures were especially strong.

Sales in the world's largest music market rose 14.6 percent to $2.7 billion in the first six months, well outpacing the 8.1 percent growth a year earlier, the Recording Industry Association of America said.

Streaming revenue grew by nearly half and now accounts for 62 percent of the market. The growth is led by paid services such as Spotify, Apple Music and Tidal, with subscriptions shooting past 30 million.

RECOMMENDED

In another bright point, physical sales declined a marginal one percent – not the major drops of previous years – as CDs slipped only slightly, and vinyl kept up its rebirth.

The biggest drop in sales was in downloads on iTunes and other services as fans instead turn to streaming.

Despite the strong growth, the association said that sales were still below levels from before the advent of the internet – which devastated the music industry as fans flocked online.

The industry group also reiterated its charges that YouTube takes advantage of loopholes to pay too little back to artists and their labels.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye, seven others accept Trump's 'Board of Peace' invite
Ryanair chief reminds Musk EU rules block takeover
Trump roasts Macron's Davos sunglasses amid Greenland row
Russian strikes kill two in Ukraine as Kiev reels from power cuts
Israeli strikes kill two in southern Lebanon despite ongoing ceasefire
Davos: Trump reiterates 'owning' Greenland, slams Canada, Europe, calls Ukraine 'a bloodbath'
UK will not bow to US pressure over Greenland, Starmer tells parliament
EU parliament refers Mercosur trade deal to bloc's highest court
Indian police go after journalists in Kashmir for reporting mosque profiling
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Israel again breaches ceasefire with deadly air, sea and ground attacks on Gaza
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier