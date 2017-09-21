Apple Inc on Wednesday conceded its latest smartwatch unveiled a week ago has problems with its most important feature: the ability to make phone calls and access data without an iPhone nearby.

Several prominent reviewers said on Wednesday they could not recommend the device because of a wifi glitch that causes cellular connectivity problems.

The Watch Series 3 starts at $399 and was launched alongside new iPhone models. Unlike previous versions of the watch, it has cellular network connectivity built in.

Apple said the watch can experience LTE connectivity problems when it connects to open wifi networks such as at a hotel or a coffee shop.

The company is "investigating a fix for a future software release," Apple spokeswoman Amy Bessette said.

Many reviewers such as the New York Times praised the new features and gave generally positive assessments.

But other prominent publications, including the Wall Street Journal and The Verge, recommended against purchasing the new model because the LTE cellular data connectivity did not work as expected.

The mixed reviews weighed on Apple shares, which closed down about 1.7 percent at $156.07.