WORLD
2 MIN READ
Germany's Turks face tough decision as elections loom
Politicians fear tensions between Germany and Turkey will affect the large Turkish diaspora's vote ahead of this weekend's general elections.
Germany's Turks face tough decision as elections loom
Over one million Germans of Turkish origin are eligible to vote in the upcoming elections. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
September 21, 2017

Germany has the highest population of ethnic Turks outside Turkey, at about three million.

Close to 1.2 million are eligible to vote and political parties are banking on the number to weigh heavily on the vote this weekend.

But relations between Germany and Turkey have deteriorated sharply since the failed coup attempt in Turkey last year. 

Turkey is at odds with Germany over its refusal to extradite asylum seekers accused of involvement in the failed coup. 

RECOMMENDED

Berlin, meanwhile, has been demanding Ankara release German citizens being held by Turkey under suspicion of being involved in last year's failed coup.

In the middle of the breakdown of relations are Turks being pushed and pulled between their country of origin and the one where they have made their home.

TRT World’s Francis Collings reports from Berlin.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump roasts Macron's Davos sunglasses amid Greenland row
Russian strikes kill two in Ukraine as Kiev reels from power cuts
Israeli strikes kill two in southern Lebanon despite ongoing ceasefire
Davos: Trump reiterates 'owning' Greenland, slams Canada, Europe, calls Ukraine 'a bloodbath'
UK will not bow to US pressure over Greenland, Starmer tells parliament
EU parliament refers Mercosur trade deal to bloc's highest court
Indian police go after journalists in Kashmir for reporting mosque profiling
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Israel again breaches ceasefire with deadly air, sea and ground attacks on Gaza
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement