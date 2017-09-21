Iraq launched an offensive on Thursday to dislodge Daesh from Hawija , west of the oil city of Kirkuk and one of two areas of the country still under the control of the militants.

The Iraqi Joint Operations Command said the offensive to capture Hawija in northern Iraq "will be swift," state TV reported.

The action, announced by Prime Minister Haider al Abadi, took place four days before a referendum on Kurdish independence due to be held in northern Iraq, including Kirkuk.

Abadi says Monday's referendum is against the constitution and has called on the autonomous Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) to cancel it. The United States on Wednesday issued a statement against the independence vote, calling it a distraction in the war against Daesh.

Kirkuk is shaping up as a flashpoint ahead of the independence vote as it is also home to Arab and Turkmen communities who oppose breaking away from Iraq.

Kurdish Peshmerga forces took control of Kirkuk after the Iraqi army collapsed in the face of a Daesh offensive in 2014, preventing the militants from capturing the oil fields.

TRT World'sNicole Johnston is in Erbil in northern Iraq, and explains the significance of the operation.

US air support

A US-led international coalition is providing air support to the Iraqi forces' offensive on Hawija, state TV said.