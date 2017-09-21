Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Thursday the country's Supreme Court staged a "coup" against the will of the people when it annulled last month's presidential election that he won.

"A coup in Kenya has just been done by the four people in the Supreme Court," Kenyatta said in a live, televised speech delivered mostly in Kiswahili. "(The court is saying) 'numbers don't matter, it is processes that matter.'"

The court annulled President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election earlier this month saying there were irregularities and illegalities. It made the decision in response to the opposition leader Raila Odinga's petition challenging the official results that Kenyatta won with 54 percent of the vote.

The electoral commission has set Oct. 17 as the date for a fresh election.

The court's detailed judgment given on Wednesday hinged on the failure of the election board to check electronic tallies, which are vulnerable to typos, against paper forms intended as a fail-safe backup before announcing results.