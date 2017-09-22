New Zealanders will go to the polls on Saturday, to elect a new Parliament and Prime Minister.

The key players in the election are current New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English, Labour leader Jacinda Ardern and New Zealand First's leader Winston Peters.

English, who is seeking a fourth term for his conservative National Party, has relentlessly attacked Ardern's financial credibility while pointing to his economic record over the past nine years.

Arden who became Labour Party's leader only recently said the seven weeks she had to introduce herself to voters was not enough and she "would have liked more time".

She has appealed strongly to the youth vote, putting issues such as the environment, housing affordability and education on the agenda.