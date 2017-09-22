A fishing boat carrying migrants sank off Turkey's coast in the Black Sea early on Friday, killing at least fifteen and leaving 20 others missing, the Turkish coast guard said.

At least 40 migrants have been rescued so far by coast guard boats and commercial ships, the Coast Guard Command said in a statement.

The fishing vessels sank just before dawn off the coast of Kefken, about 200 km (125 miles) east of Istanbul, the coast guard said. It said a coast guard plane and two boats were dispatched to the region after a commercial ship reported a distress signal from a fishing vessel.