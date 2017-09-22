Nearly two-weeks of naval exercise by NATO focusing on submarine rescue operations ended on Friday.

The military drill was held amid tensions between the first and second biggest army of NATO, the US and Turkey, after Ankara decided to buy S-400 missile defence systems from Russia at a cost of around $2.5 billion.

The drill, called the "Dynamic Monarch," took place in Turkish waters in the Mediterranean Sea off the resort city of Marmaris and involved 1,000 personnel from nine countries including France, Britain and the United States.

The drill, the first in Turkey since the year 2000, aimed at demonstrating multinational submarine rescue cooperation and inter-operability. But its hosting by Turkey is also a symbol of Ankara's importance within the alliance during a period of high tensions the world.

"I would just recognise that the Turkish navy have consistently continued to be one of the greatest supporters of my command," said the head of the NATO maritime force, Vice Admiral Clive Johnstone.

Turkey's important role in NATO

A NATO official, who spoke under anonymity to AFP, added: "Turkey is essential for the security of Europe. It has NATO's second largest army and makes an important contribution to the alliance including our missions in Afghanistan, Kosovo and the Aegean Sea."

Turkey is one of NATO's key members, having joined in 1952. However, its relations with several key alliance members have deteriorated.