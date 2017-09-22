TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Istanbul mayor Kadir Topbas announces his resignation
Topbas, 72, assumed office as the mayor of Istanbul in 2004. He is the first mayor of the metropolitan city to be re-elected twice for the post.
Istanbul mayor Kadir Topbas announces his resignation
Kadir Topbas says he will retain ties with governing Justice and Development (AK) Party. AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
September 22, 2017

Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Kadir Topbas resigned from his post on Friday after 13 years of service.

Speaking at a press conference in Istanbul, Topbas said while he was stepping down from his mayoral post, he would not cut ties with the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party.

“I have resigned from my duty as mayor as of today. But I, under no circumstance, will cut ties with my political party. I am an active member of my party,” he said.

RECOMMENDED

Topbas thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his support during his 13 years in office.

He also said he would not allow the opposition party to use his resignation for political purposes.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Guinea-Bissau's junta to hold general elections on December 6
France calls Trump's claim of pressurising Macron over drug prices 'fake news'
Türkiye, seven others accept Trump's 'Board of Peace' invite
Ryanair chief reminds Musk EU rules block takeover
Trump roasts Macron's Davos sunglasses amid Greenland row
Russian strikes kill two in Ukraine as Kiev reels from power cuts
Israeli strikes kill two in southern Lebanon despite ongoing ceasefire
Davos: Trump reiterates 'owning' Greenland, slams Canada, Europe, calls Ukraine 'a bloodbath'
UK will not bow to US pressure over Greenland, Starmer tells parliament
EU parliament refers Mercosur trade deal to bloc's highest court
Indian police go after journalists in Kashmir for reporting mosque profiling
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Israel again breaches ceasefire with deadly air, sea and ground attacks on Gaza
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision