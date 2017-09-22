WORLD
4 MIN READ
British PM May makes case for transitional Brexit
Prime Minister May’s speech, aimed at unlocking the first phase of negotiations with the EU, failed to answer the question: How much will it cost Britain, in hard cash, to end its EU membership in March 2019?
British PM May makes case for transitional Brexit
Both sides agree on one thing — that the clock is ticking — with the EU saying there is only a year left to find an agreement to stop Britain from crashing out of the bloc. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 22, 2017

Prime Minister Theresa May called on Friday for Britain to stay in the European Union's single market during a roughly two-year transition out of the EU.

May in return offered concessions on a divorce deal as she appealed for a revival of Brexit negotiations.

In a speech in a 14th century church in Florence, May focused on the similar values of Britain and the rest of the EU. She said if the complicated talks to unravel more than 40 years of union should fail, the only beneficiaries would be those who oppose democracy, liberalism and free trade.

But her concessions on her vision for a two-year transition period on Britain's current membership terms, final financial settlement and legal protection of EU citizens rights when Britain leaves in March 2019 may still fall short of what the EU said was needed to move the negotiations forward.

TRT World'sSimon McGregor-Wood has more.

The pound weakened about half-a-penny against the euro and three-quarters of a cent against the dollar during her speech, underlining the sensitivity of the talks to markets and firms, some of which fear Britain could crash out of the bloc without a deal.

"For while the UK's departure from the EU is inevitably a difficult process, it is in all of our interests for our negotiations to succeed," she told an audience of Italian business leaders and diplomats.

"If we were to fail, or be divided, the only beneficiaries would be those who reject our values and oppose our interests."

RECOMMENDED

In Florence, May drew on the history of an Italian city made wealthy by trade and banking during the Renaissance to underline her desire for Britain to become a major European trading power after leaving the bloc.

Since triggering the divorce process, May has repeatedly said that Britain would honour its obligations but has also been under pressure from pro-Brexit supporters in her Conservative Party to reduce the bill or even bring it down to zero.

Acrimony

May's speech comes at the start of a crucial week for Europe.

On Sunday, German voters are expected to return conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel to power but also vault eurosceptic parties into parliament, including the Alternative for Germany (AfD) whose nationalist, anti-immigrant ideas echo those of Britain's UKIP party, a driving force behind Brexit.

Two days later, French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to flesh out his ideas for a "relaunch" of the EU and eurozone, underscoring the bloc's determination to press ahead with a closer union that excludes the UK.

Britain desperately wants to move the talks forward and start addressing how a future relationship with the EU would work, a move May's government says is vital if they want to find agreement on the divorce settlement.

But the EU has stood firm, refusing to discuss trading arrangements until "sufficient progress" had been made on the first three issues — the financial settlement, the border with EU member Ireland and the protection of expatriates' rights.

On Ireland, May said little, but added some detail to her idea of a transition period by saying the conditions should be the same and by offering a change on protecting EU citizens' rights, by suggesting decisions by the European Court of Justice would be taken into account by British courts.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Guinea-Bissau's junta to hold general elections on December 6
France calls Trump's claim of pressurising Macron over drug prices 'fake news'
Türkiye, seven others accept Trump's 'Board of Peace' invite
Ryanair chief reminds Musk EU rules block takeover
Trump roasts Macron's Davos sunglasses amid Greenland row
Russian strikes kill two in Ukraine as Kiev reels from power cuts
Israeli strikes kill two in southern Lebanon despite ongoing ceasefire
Davos: Trump reiterates 'owning' Greenland, slams Canada, Europe, calls Ukraine 'a bloodbath'
UK will not bow to US pressure over Greenland, Starmer tells parliament
EU parliament refers Mercosur trade deal to bloc's highest court
Indian police go after journalists in Kashmir for reporting mosque profiling
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Israel again breaches ceasefire with deadly air, sea and ground attacks on Gaza
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision