Regional economy likely to suffer after KRG vote in northern Iraq
United Nations Security Council raises concern that the KRG's referendum on independence could destabilise Iraq and its neighbouring countries.
Regardless of the world body’s apprehension, the KRG is pushing ahead with the referendum in northern Iraq. / TRTWorld
By Staff Reporter
September 22, 2017

The United Nations Security Council has said that Monday’s independence referendum under the auspices of Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) could destabilise Iraq and its neighbouring countries.       

In a unanimous statement, the 15-member council said the vote could hinder efforts to help refugees return home and weaken the military campaign against Daesh.

But, regardless of the world body’s apprehension, the KRG is pushing ahead with the referendum in northern Iraq.       

There are also concerns that the region’s economy as a whole is likely to suffer if the vote is not stopped.

TRT World’s Alican Ayanlar reports.

