Ratings agency Moody’s downgraded Britain’s credit rating by a further notch on Friday, saying the government’s plans to fix the public finances had been knocked off course and Brexit would weigh on the economy.

A few hours after prime minister Theresa May set out plans for a new relationship with the European Union, Moody’s cut the rating to Aa2 from Aa1, underscoring the economic risks that leaving the bloc poses for the world’s fifth-biggest economy.

Britain has worked down its budget deficit from about 10 percent of economic output in 2010, shortly after the global financial crisis hammered the country, to 2.3 percent in the most recent financial year which ended in March.

But Moody’s said the outlook for public finances had weakened significantly as May’s government increasingly put into question the austerity push pursued by former prime minister David Cameron and his finance minister George Osborne.

“Outdated” assessment

The government responded by saying Moody’s assessment of the Brexit hit to the economy was “outdated” and that May had set out an “ambitious vision for the UK’s future relationship with the EU” in a speech earlier on Friday.

The Moody’s downgrade was made after a meeting with the government on September 19 and did not reflect May’s speech on Friday, the government said.

Nonetheless, Moody’s verdict on Britain’s public finances will make for grim reading for May and her finance minister Philip Hammond.