France, Britain, the United States and four other countries on Friday asked the UN Security Council to meet next week to discuss the ongoing violence in Myanmar that has seen hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims flee in under a month.

The call for the meeting comes after fresh violence erupted in Myanmar's Rakhine state with 20 homes catching fire and a bomb blast near a mosque.

The seven countries including Egypt, Kazakhstan, Senegal and Sweden want UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to brief the council on Myanmar’s military campaign against Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine state.

The Ethiopian presidency of the council said it was holding consultations to set a time for the meeting.

The UN says more than 420,000 Rohingya have fled for safety to Bangladesh in the face of the army campaign in Rakhine that includes rape and the burning of villages.

The military operation was sparked by attacks carried out by Rohingya fighters on police posts on August 25.

Violence continues

Twenty homes caught fire and a bomb was detonated near a mosque in Rakhine state, the government said on Friday.

The violence comes days after Myanmar's civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi declared that the military had ceased its “clearance operations” in the border area.

"Security members went and checked the fire and are investigating its cause," said the statement, adding that the flames burned through a community previously hit by fire.

The following morning a bomb detonated outside of a mosque in Mi Chaung Zay village in nearby Buthidaung township, according to the government.

The statement said "terrorists" were to blame for the blast.

No deaths or injuries were reported in either incident.

Myanmar's government admits that scores of villages have been burned down over the past month.

But it has previously accused Rohingya fighters of setting the fires and driving the communal violence.