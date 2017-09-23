Donatella Versace authored the defining moment of Milan fashion week on Friday with a blockbuster show honouring her late brother Gianni which closed with a surprise supermodel reunion that brought the cheering crowd to its feet.

Security guards had to brush back the audience when it rushed the catwalk once a white curtain at the head of the room peeled back at the show's close to reveal the guests of honour.

Out stepped Cindy Crawford, Carla Bruni, Naomi Campbell, Helena Christensen and Claudia Schiffer in gold lame as the George Michael anthem "Freedom '90" pounded from the sound system.

Each of the women - all now in their 40s or 50s - had personally worked with Gianni during their years on the runway.

"Gianni this is for you," a voice declared throughout the show, which featured a greatest hits of the murdered designer's canon.

There were his iconic baroque designs on dress and trouser combinations, a glittering number bearing Andy Warhol's pop art Marilyn Monroe and rock'n'roll leather adorned with shimmering tassels.