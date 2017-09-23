The 72nd debate session of the United Nations General Assembly opened on Tuesday, September 19.

Antonio Guterres took the floor for the first time as the new UN secretary-general.

In other firsts, United States President Donald Trump also addressed the UNGA General Debate, his speech causing a stir around the world.

Here's the latest from the sessions so far:

Thursday, September 21:

Security Council meeting on Daesh

The United Nations Security Council on Thursday approved the creation of a UN investigative team to collect, preserve and store evidence in Iraq of acts by Deash that may be war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide.

The 15-member council unanimously adopted a British-drafted resolution, after a year of negotiations with Iraq, that asks Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to establish a team "to support domestic efforts" to hold the militants accountable.

Use of the evidence collected by the team in other venues, such as international courts, would "be determined in agreement with the Government of Iraq on a case by case basis."

On the sidelines: US UN Ambassador Nikki Haley on Myanmar

The United States is worried about the "tragedies" in Myanmar affecting Rohingya Muslims and US authorities are pressing government leader Aung San Suu Kyi and Myanmar's military leaders to stop the crackdown, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said.

"Not only have we pressed her, we pressed the military," Haley told reporters, referring to Suu Kyi. She said US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Joseph Dunford was calling the head of Myanmar's military to say "this cannot continue."

US, South Korea and Japan

US President Donald Trump meets with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in New York

US President Donald Trump said he had signed an executive order that would allow the United States to ramp up sanctions on North Korean firms in an effort to dissuade Pyongyang from pursuing its nuclear missile program.

"Our new executive order will cut off sources of revenue that fund North Korea's efforts to develop the deadliest weapons known to humankind," he told reporters ahead of a luncheon meeting with the leaders of Japan and South Korea.

On the sidelines: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey will deploy troops in Syria's northern Idlib region as part of a so-called de-escalation agreement brokered by Russia last month.

The "de-escalation" zones, agreed by Turkey, Russia and Iran, would be further discussed in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his trip to Ankara next week, Erdogan said in an interview with Reuters while he was in New York for the annual United Nations General Assembly.

Erdogan also said Turkey was considering counter-measures, including imposing sanctions, against Kurdish northern Iraq over a planned referendum.

UNGA General Debate

South Korean President Moon Jae-inSouth Korean President Moon Jae-in called for the North Korean nuclear crisis to be handled in a stable manner, so that peace was not destroyed.

Moon told the UN General Assembly sanctions were needed to bring Pyongyang to the negotiating table and force it to give up its nuclear weapons, but Seoul was not seeking North Korea's collapse and the international community was ready to help the country if it stood on the right side of history.

In the meantime, Moon said all countries must strictly adhere to UN sanctions on North Korea and impose tougher steps in the event of new provocations by Pyongyang.Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh HasinaBangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made a plea for the Rohingya refugees who have poured into her country by the thousands when attacks by Rohingya militants on security posts triggered a Myanmar army military offensive.

Rohingya refugees are unable to return to Myanmar partly because authorities are laying landmines along their stretch of the border to prevent the Rohingyas from returning, Hasina told the international community at the 72nd United Nations General Assembly in New York.

She also laid out a plan for the U.N. to guarantee a safe and dignified return to Myanmar of the 800,000 Rohingyas in Bangladesh.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel told the United Nations his country would work to save the Iranian nuclear agreement, because failure to do so would impugn the credibility of the international community.

"Germany will thus work within the E3 + 3 framework to ensure the agreement is strictly implemented and that it is upheld. This is not only about Iran. This is about the credibility of the international community," Gabriel said in his speech to the 72nd General Assembly.

Gabriel also weighed in on North Korean nuclear tests and gave his support for UN Security Council sanctions against the country and leader Kim Jong Un.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

US unilateral sanctions on Iran undermine the Iran nuclear deal, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

"Using unilateral sanctions ... is illegitimate and undermines the collective nature of international efforts. Everyone is witnessing with alarm today the newer and newer restrictions by the US against Iran," Lavrov told the UN General Assembly gathering of world leaders. "They threaten the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," he added, referring to the 2015 international accord between Iran and six world powers.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday admitted Canada had failed its indigenous people and told the United Nations his government would do better to improve the lives of aboriginals and achieve reconciliation.

Trudeau used his speech to the UN General Assembly to frankly acknowledge the dark history of Canada's colonisation as one of "humiliation, neglect and abuse" and promised to do more to help.

Two years in, many say he is not doing enough to help indigenous Canadians. Trudeau promised to move forward with a review of federal laws and policy, and to support indigenous self-determination.

Wednesday, September 20:

Security Council Meeting on Peacekeeping

The Security Council backed reforms to reduce inefficiencies, corruption and abuse in the UN's far-flung peacekeeping operations. They asked for annual briefings from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on his initiative to reform peacekeeping.

UN officials have pushed back on the idea that its peacekeeping operations are not cost-efficient. Guterres pointed to 55 operations that have wrapped up over the years, achieving peace in countries around the world.

There are currently 16 UN peacekeeping operations under way, with more than 100,000 personnel, at an annual cost of nearly $8 billion. The UN has said that, adjusted for inflation, the cost to member states has decreased by 17 percent in the past decade by one measure.

Violence Against Women Meeting

World leaders meeting at the UN launched a half-billion dollar effort to end violence against women and girls. The effort will fund anti-violence programs that promote prevention, bolster government policies and provide women and girls with improved access to services.

It will take particular aim at human trafficking, femicide and family violence, organisers said.

The initiative of 500 million Euros (US $595 million) was launched by the UN and the EU, which is its main contributor, organisers said.

High Level Meeting on Libya

The UN launched a roadmap for a renewed international effort to break a political stalemate in Libya and end the turmoil that followed the country's 2011 uprising.

The world body's Libya envoy Ghassan Salame set out an "action plan" on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York that proposes amending a 2015 peace deal that quickly stalled.

The UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) established under the December 2015 deal never fully materialised in Tripoli, leaving Libya with three competing governments aligned with rival armed alliances.

"I am also convinced that today there is an opportunity to end a protracted crisis that has caused immense suffering and contributed to the instability beyond Libya's borders. We must all seize this moment," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in an address to key stakeholders.

Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty

On Wednesday, 50 countries signed a treaty to ban nuclear weapons, a pact that the world's nuclear powers spurned but supporters hailed as a historic agreement nonetheless.

Before the day was out, 50 states put their names to the treaty; others can sign later if they like. Guyana, Thailand and the Vatican also have already ratified the treaty, which needs 50 ratifications to take effect among the nations that back it.

They would be barred from developing, testing, producing, manufacturing, otherwise acquiring, possessing or stockpiling nuclear weapons "under any circumstances."

"This treaty is an important step towards the universally held goal of a world free of nuclear weapons," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Wednesday.

On the sidelines: US and Iran

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson opened the highest-level meeting between US and Iranian officials since the start of the Trump administration.

Tillerson met at the UN with diplomats from the nations that are part of the 2015 nuclear deal, including Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia.

The meeting comes as President Donald Trump decides whether to withdraw from the nuclear deal.

The top US diplomat says that no one disagreed that Iran is technically complying but it's a political discussion now about whether to remain in the deal.

He says, "One can almost set the countdown clock to Iran resuming its nuclear activities."

On the sidelines: UK and US

British Prime Minister Theresa May met with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

"We'll be doing a lot of trading with the United Kingdom, and we look forward to it," said Trump.

May added that the defence relationship between theirs two countries was the "closest we have, and it's great that that continues."

US and Africa

US President Donald Trump held multiple bilateral and multilateral meetings with numerous world leaders during the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

Hosting a working lunch for African leaders, Trump said the US was deeply disturbed by, and closely monitoring, violence in South Sudan and Democratic Republic of Congo. He said he would send his U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley to Africa to discuss conflict prevention.

On the sidelines: US and Palestine

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said his meeting with President Donald Trump attested to the US president's seriousness about reaching a Middle East peace deal soon.

"If this is any proof to anything ... it attests to the seriousness of your excellency, Mr. President, to achieve the deal of the century in the Middle East during this year or in the coming months, God willing," Abbas said.

Ahead of a meeting with Abbas, Trump said there is a "pretty good shot" he can broker a deal, but was short on specifics.

Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held multiple bilateral meetings with the leaders of a number of countries at the UN Headquarters on the sidelines of the 72nd United Nations General Assembly.

Some of the world leaders he met with where the Tajikistani President Emomali Rahmon, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno, Panama's President Juan Carlos Varela and Costa Rica's President Luis Guillermo Solis.

China and Germany

Peace talks, rather than sanctions and military means, should be the top priority to solve the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue, agreed the Chinese Foreign Minister and his German counterpart at a meeting on Wednesday.

In response to Gabriel's support for China's "suspension-for-suspension proposal", Wang encouraged Germany to make proactive efforts to promote peace talks to resolve the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue.

The Germany foreign minister agreed that military means will never settle the issue, stressing that the solution to the issue must be found through peaceful ways such as dialogues and negotiations.

UNGA General Debate

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani criticised US President Trump's speech the day before as "ignorant, absurd and hateful rhetoric", "unfit to be heard at the United Nations", while championing the nuclear deal reached by Iran and six states that Trump has called a bad deal.

Rouhani said Iran was committed to adhering to the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action), and added, "It will be a great pity if this agreement were to be destroyed by rogue newcomers to the world of politics."

The pact between Tehran and six world powers, which calls for Iran to curb its nuclear program in return for relief from economic sanctions, is under threat as Trump must decide by Oct. 15 whether to certify Iran is keeping its end of the bargain.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas called on the UN to pursue efforts to "bring an end to Israeli occupation of the state of Palestine within a set timeframe."

Addressing the UN General Assembly, Abbas warned that if the two-state solution were to be destroyed, Palestinians would have no choice but to "continue the struggle and demand full rights for all inhabitants of historic Palestine".

The Palestinian leader also indirectly criticised the American Ambassador David Friedman, who had described Israel's occupation of Palestinian land as an 'alleged occupation' in an interview.

Abbas expressed 'relief' at the agreement reached with rival, Hamas, which has dismantled its Gaza based government and committed to reconciliation with the help of Egyptian mediation.

British Prime Minister Theresa May

Members of the United Nations must confront the "challenges that go to the heart of who we are as nations," British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday (September 20).

Among those challenges, May said, are the ongoing civil war in Syria and the ongoing missile launches of Kim Jong Un in North Korea.

May committed to funding the endeavours of the world body but said the UN must "win our trust by proving to us and the people we represent".

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Talking to world leaders on Wednesday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said dialogue with North Korea is futile, and that strict implementation of sanctions is the only way to curb the country's nuclear ambitions.

Speaking at the 72nd session of the UN GeneralAssembly, Abe warned the international community that North Korea is at the verge of attaining hydrogen bombs and intercontinental ballistic missiles, and that time is running out.

He said that all UN member states need to come together to make "North Korea abandon all nuclear and ballistic missile programs in a complete, verifiable, and irreversible manner."

Myanmar Vice President Henry Van Thio

Addressing the assembly, Vice President Henry Van Thio told the UN that security forces in his country's Rakhine State, from which hundreds of thousands of people have recently fled, have been instructed to take "full measures" to avoid collateral damage and harming innocent civilians.

Van Thio said it was not only Rohingya Muslims who had fled, but members of other minority groups too. He said human rights violations would be dealt with "in accordance with strict norms of justice."

Tuesday, September 19: