The influx of Rohingya refugees into Bangladesh has grounded to a virtual halt, officials said on Saturday, almost a month after the eruption of violence in Myanmar which has seen nearly 430,000 flee in four weeks.

Bangladesh border guards said they have seen no boats carrying Rohingya on the Naf river, which marks the Myanmar border, or in the Bay of Bengal for at least three days. Arrivals across the land frontier have almost stopped.

"Our guards have not seen any Rohingya coming in the past few days. The wave is over," Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) commander S M Ariful Islam said.

The UN also said "the influx has dropped" as it gave a new estimate of 429,000 Rohingya crossing the border since a Myanmar military crackdown in Rakhine state was launched on August 25.

Neither the Bangladesh military nor the UN advanced any reason for the dramatic fall in new arrivals.

UN agencies had given a daily update on the figure but said it would now only be released every Sunday.

"No Rohingya came crossing our side of the border in the past few days," said Manzurul Hasan Khan, another BGB commander whose soldiers mostly patrol the land border.

The Rohingya Muslims have been jammed in camps around the Bangladesh border city of Cox's Bazar, stretching government and UN agencies to the limit.

More villages targeted

Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi said this week that troops had ceased "clearance operations" targeting Rohingya rebels in Myanmar's border area.