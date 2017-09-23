WORLD
Volunteers pour into Mexico town after devastating earthquake
Mexico's worst earthquake in three decades devastated the town of Jojutla. Many Mexicans from across the country are now heading to the city to lend a hand.
A sign reads We leave no one behind as rescue workers search for survivors in Mexico City on September 22, 2017, three days after the powerful quake that hit central Mexico. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
September 23, 2017

After Mexico's worst earthquake in three decades that has killed nearly 300 people, rescuers are still digging through some of the 52 buildings that collapsed in Mexico City alone.

The 7.1-magnitude quake on Tuesday that devastated the town of Jojutla, south of the capital, has attracted volunteers from across the country to help in the recovery effort.

“We were 80 people, but then people started streaming in overnight, and now we're over 140 people," said Yago Huerta, a volunteer.

"We have different capacities: paramedics, doctors, civil engineers, mechanical engineers. A lot of volunteers with a lot of enthusiasm and desire to help out." 

More than sixty died in the immediate aftermath of the tremor, when 150 buildings collapsed in Jojutla.

Now the recovery effort is focused on tearing them down before any aftershocks cause further loss of life

TRT World'sAlasdair Baverstock has more fromJojutla, Mexico. 

SOURCE:TRT World
