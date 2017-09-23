Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim warned on Saturday that Ankara's actions in response to a independence referendum by Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) would have "economic and security dimensions".

"The steps will be taken in close cooperation with Iraq, Iran and other neighbouring countries. These measures will have diplomatic, political, economic and security dimensions," he said.

When asked whether a cross-border operation was among the options, Yildirim said "naturally" but "it is a question of timing as to when the security, economic and political options will be applied."

He added: "This will be determined by developing conditions."

Turkey has repeatedly voiced opposition to the KRG's non-binding independence vote on September 25, asking it to cancel the poll.

Important parliament session

Yildirim was speaking before the Turkish parliament holds an extraordinary session on Saturday to discuss the extension of an existing mandate to use Turkish troops abroad in Syria and Iraq.

The mandate was first approved by parliament in October 2014 and has been renewed every year, allowing military action in Turkey's two southern neighbours against Daesh and other groups deemed by Ankara to be terror organisations.

Turkey launched a military drill featuring tanks close to the Iraqi border last week, and on Saturday the Turkish armed forces said the "second phase of the military exercise continued with the participation of additional troops".