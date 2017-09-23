WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iraqi Arabs and Turkmen cite unease as KRG prepares for referendum vote
In many Kirkuk neighbourhoods with Arab and Turkmen majority, there is defiance against the intention to break away from Iraq.
Iraqi Arabs and Turkmen cite unease as KRG prepares for referendum vote
Kurds celebrate to show their support for September 25th independence referendum in Sulaimania, Iraq on September 20, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 23, 2017

As three largely Kurdish areas in northern Iraq prepare for independence vote on Monday (September 25), there is unease among hundreds of thousands of Arabs and Turkmen who oppose the referendum and find themselves at the centre of a tug of war.

The referendum on Kurdish independence from Iraq being conducted by the semi-autonomous Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) has been rejected by the US, UN Security Council, Turkey, the Iraqi government and other neighbours.  

They have called the Kurdish leadership to postpone the referendum. 

In the ethnically mixed city of Kirkuk, there is euphoria over the fact there is a vote.

"I think this is significant, This is once in a lifetime opportunity, and if we miss this opportunity I'm sure it's not going to come back in my lifetime," said Najmadin Karim, Governor of Kirkuk region.

Despite being sacked by the Iraqi Parliament, Karim continues in office.

RECOMMENDED

But in many Kirkuk neighbourhoods with Arab and Turkmen majority, there is defiance against the intention to break away from Iraq. 

"The population here is mostly Turkmen. We don't want this to happen and as Turkmen we don't want to become part of a Kurdish region. It's impossible, and it won't happen," said Tekin Jamal Mohammad Ali, a 40-year-old Turkman.

Hamid Aliabdullah, an Iraqi Arab in Kirkuk, who participated in a pro-referendum rally, however, hoped that any ethnic conflict should be avoided.

"We came here to say to our Iraqi people especially our brothers in Kirkuk province that Arab, Turkmen, Kurd and Christian are all brothers together. And we refuse everything that's against humanity," he said.

TRT World's Middle East Correspondent Iolo Ap Dafydd has more from Kirkuk, Iraq.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Boko Haram attack kills eight Nigerian soldiers in Borno state ambush
Guinea-Bissau's junta to hold general elections on December 6
France calls Trump's claim of pressurising Macron over drug prices 'fake news'
Türkiye, seven others accept Trump's 'Board of Peace' invite
Ryanair chief reminds Musk EU rules block takeover
Trump roasts Macron's Davos sunglasses amid Greenland row
Russian strikes kill two in Ukraine as Kiev reels from power cuts
Israeli strikes kill two in southern Lebanon despite ongoing ceasefire
Davos: Trump reiterates 'owning' Greenland, slams Canada, Europe, calls Ukraine 'a bloodbath'
UK will not bow to US pressure over Greenland, Starmer tells parliament
EU parliament refers Mercosur trade deal to bloc's highest court
Indian police go after journalists in Kashmir for reporting mosque profiling
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Israel again breaches ceasefire with deadly air, sea and ground attacks on Gaza