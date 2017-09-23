WORLD
2 MIN READ
Suspected acid attack leaves at least five injured in London
Police say a male suspect has been arrested and the incident is not being treated as terror-related.
The incident occurred around 8 pm (1900 GMT), near the Stratford Centre, in Stratford, police said.
By Staff Reporter
September 23, 2017

At least five people were believed to have been injured on Saturday after a group of males reportedly sprayed a noxious substance in a number of attacks in an area around a shopping centre in east London, police said.

The incident was not being treated as terror-related, a police spokesman said.

The attacks occurred near the Stratford Centre, in Stratford, police said. 

"A number of people have been reported injured at different locations - believed to be six people. We await further details," London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

One male was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, the statement said.

The incident occurred around 8 pm (1900 GMT), it said.

Photographs posted online showed police officers crouching over an apparent victim of the attack as they treated him.

London Ambulance Service tweeted that they had treated at least five patients after sending paramedics and a fleet of ambulances.

There were 431 acid attacks in London last year, 398 of which were carried out in Stratford’s borough of Newham.

The attacks were linked to robberies and gang-related violence. The government said in July it would look at tougher punishments for people who attack others using acid. 

SOURCE:Reuters
