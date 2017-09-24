Iran's test launch of new medium-range missile calls into question a landmark nuclear deal with the United States and other world powers, President Donald Trump said Saturday, while also accusing the Islamic republic of colluding with North Korea.

Trump tweeted that "Iran just test-fired a Ballistic Missile capable of reaching Israel. They are also working with North Korea. Not much of an agreement we have!"

The nose cone of the missile has a range of 2,000 kilometers and can carry multiple warheads.

Iran's missile test comes at the end of a heated week of diplomacy at the UN General Assembly in New York, where Trump again accused Iran of destabilising the Middle East, calling it a "rogue state whose chief exports are violence, bloodshed and chaos."

Britain voices concerns

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson wrote on Twitter, "Extremely concerned by reports of Iran missile test, which is inconsistent with UN resolution 2231. Call on Iran to halt provocative acts."

France seeks report

France also said it was extremely concerned and called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to carry out a full report on the launch.