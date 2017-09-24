A sense of uncertainty looms as the Kurdish Regional Government is expected to organise a controversial referendum opposed by the central Baghdad government in northern Iraq on Monday.

The KRG has said the vote is intended to rally support for a legitimate mandate to achieve independence for its autonomous territory from Iraq through dialogue with Baghdad and neighbouring powers Turkey and Iran.

Ankara and Tehran are worried an independent Kurdish region could provide safe havens to terror groups such as the PKK and that the vote could revive the separatist aspirations of their own Kurdish populations.

The United States has also warned against the referendum as conflict expected after the vote could impact Iraq's DC-backed push against Daesh in the country.

While KRG has in its control three provinces – Dohuk, Erbil and Sulimaniyeh – in northern Iraq, the region represents a picture of both hope and fear as the day of the referendum draws near.

War games

Iranian forces have launched war games in an area near the border with Iraq's Kurdistan region, Iran's state media reported on Sunday, a day before an independence referendum is to be held in the region.

State broadcaster IRIB said the exercises – part of annual events held in Iran to mark the beginning of the 1980-1988 war with Iraq – are centred in the Oshnavieh border region.

The war games will include artillery, armoured and airborne units, IRIB reported.

However, a Kurdish party has accused Iran of bombing the mountainous border regions of northern Iraqi city in Erbil.

According to the official website of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Iranian artillery units were constantly bombing villages, including "Gundejor, Alane, Kunere, Dinoy Gewre, Berde Zerde" near Balekayeti and Haci Omeran.

No information was provided whether artillery fire led to any human loss.

