Being one of the oil-rich cities of Iraq, there is no surprise Kirkuk draws special interest and is sought after by both Iraqis and Kurds alike.

With its four oilfields, Kirkuk region holds 11 percent of Iraq’s oil reserves and is an important source of income for Kurdistan Regional Government and the country.

With a multi-ethnic and religious population of Kurds, Arabs, Turkmen and Christians, Kirkuk is also seen as a disputed area between the KRG in Erbil and the central government in Baghdad.

Kirkuk’s largest oil field has three main areas - Baba Gurgur, Havana and Khormla with an estimated 8 billion barrels of oil reserves.

There’s also oil and gas in the smaller fields of Bihasan, Jambur and Khabaz.

TRT World’s Iolo Ap Dafydd reports.

Oil exports