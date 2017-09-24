POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Kipchoge misses marathon record in rainy Berlin triumph
Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge wins an enthralling Berlin Marathon, but misses out on his bid to set a new world record. Gladys Cherono wins the women’s race at 2:20:23.
Kipchoge misses marathon record in rainy Berlin triumph
Kenyas Eliud Kipchoge wins Berlin Marathon after a classic tussle with 26-year-old Guye Adola, crossing the line in 2:03:32. September 24, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 24, 2017

Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge staved off a surprise challenge from Ethiopian debutant Guye Adola to win the Berlin marathon on Sunday, but missed out on his bid to set a new world record.

Prior to the race, Kipchoge, fellow Kenyan Wilson Kipsang and Ethiopia’s Kenenisa Bekele had all set their sights on breaking Dennis Kimetto’s leading marathon mark of two hours, two minutes and 57 seconds along the flat, inner-city course.

Instead, Kipchoge ended up becoming embroiled in a classic tussle with the 26-year-old Adola, making his marathon debut. 

The Olympic champion needed until the 41st kilometre of the damp course to shake off his last surviving rival and cross the line in 2:03:32.

Adola finished 14 seconds adrift of the winner, with his Ethiopian compatriot Mosinet Geremew finishing third in 2:06:09.

Kipchoge’s victory was his second in Berlin and Gladys Cherono helped recreate the roll of honour from 2015, with the Kenyan winning the women’s race in 2:20:23 to also record a second win in the event.

”I am happy to have run this race. The conditions were not friendly because of the rain,“ Kipchoge told reporters. ”Luckily there was no strong wind.

“I didn’t expect Adolo but I am happy for him. This is sport.”

RECOMMENDED

The star-studded trio made their intentions clear from the start, running at a blistering early pace that was well inside the time Kenya’s Kimetto set in the same race three years ago.

The rainy conditions soon took their toll, however, and the men had drifted outside world record pace by the 12km mark.

Reaching halfway in 61:29, Bekele was the first of the big names to fall back, his bid to become the first man to hold the 5,000m, 10,000m and marathon world records dashed in the spray kicked up from Kipsang and Kipchoge as they sped away.

Former world record holder Kipsang was the next to run out of steam and walked off the course shortly after the 30km mark, setting the stage for a stunning duel between Kipchoge and Adola.

Adola was determined to upstage the favourite and attempted an audacious bid to break clear after 37 kilometres but Kipchoge kept his cool and caught back up with the Ethiopian four minutes later.

A revived Kipchoge then surged clear of Adola as they approached the iconic Brandenburg Gate, leaving the rookie with the consolation of setting the fastest ever debut time on a record-eligible course.

Cherono was unchallenged en route to her second win in the German capital but was a minute slower than two years ago. Ruti Aga of Ethiopia was second, 19 seconds behind, and Kenya’s Valary Aiyabei was third.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Guinea-Bissau's junta to hold general elections on December 6
France calls Trump's claim of pressurising Macron over drug prices 'fake news'
Türkiye, seven others accept Trump's 'Board of Peace' invite
Ryanair chief reminds Musk EU rules block takeover
Trump roasts Macron's Davos sunglasses amid Greenland row
Russian strikes kill two in Ukraine as Kiev reels from power cuts
Israeli strikes kill two in southern Lebanon despite ongoing ceasefire
Davos: Trump reiterates 'owning' Greenland, slams Canada, Europe, calls Ukraine 'a bloodbath'
UK will not bow to US pressure over Greenland, Starmer tells parliament
EU parliament refers Mercosur trade deal to bloc's highest court
Indian police go after journalists in Kashmir for reporting mosque profiling
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Israel again breaches ceasefire with deadly air, sea and ground attacks on Gaza
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision